Offices and agencies close to prevent spread of virus 

BAR HARBOR — Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, town and state offices and agencies have closed to the public.

As of press time, there were 52 confirmed or presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Maine, one of them in the Hancock County.

What follows is a list of closures known at press time.

Town offices

All Bar Harbor buildings including the Municipal Building, Highway Garage, Police Station, Fire Station and Harbormaster’s office will be closed to the public until March 30. Many transactions can be done by mail or online. For information, call 288-4098.

The Bar Harbor transfer station remains open for regular hours.

Cranberry Isles Town Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Staff can be reached by phone at 244-4475. Residents returning to the island from trips and returning summer residents are required to self-quarantine for two weeks, according to a statement issued by the town (see brief).

The Mount Desert office will be closed until further notice. For information, call 276-5531 and visit the town website at mtdesert.org for updates.

The Southwest Harbor Town Office has been closed until further notice. Code Enforcement will be available by phone and email and documents m a y be submitted at the Town Office [by window] but may be subject to a quarantine period. Other transactions can be completed online: visit the town website at southwestharbormaine.org for more information.

Swan’s Island Town Office is closed until further notice, though staff can be reached by telephone. Call 526-4279. Additionally, the town released a statement discouraging visitors to the island and urging any people who do arrive on the island to self-quarantine for two weeks (see brief).

The Tremont Gym, Community Building and Town Office meeting room are closed to the public until further notice.

Services

AARP is suspending their tax-aid service until further notice.

The Social Security Office is closed to the public, though assistance is available by phone. Call (877) 405-1448.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s office in Ellsworth is closed to the public until further notice.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is postponing most proceedings through May 1, including evictions, foreclosures, small claims, medical malpractice, adoptions, violations, criminal matters and Grand Jury proceedings. As of a March 18 notice, Maine courthouses remain open to the public, but the public is urged to only go if “required to be there, or if you are seeking protection from abuse or harassment.” For more information, call 592-1187 or visit courts.maine.gov.

Social Security office s are closed to the public. Services are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices and by phone at 1-877-405-1448.

MaineCareerCenter locations are all closed. S ervices are available online at www/mainecareercemter.gov or by phone at 561-4050 .

A rea schools and libraries are closed, along with all the events held there. Most area banks have announced offering drive-through service only. Many businesses have closed or moved to a take-out service only , so patrons are urged to call ahead before going out.

This story has been updated.