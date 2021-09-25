October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month 

ELLSWORTH — NextStep Domestic Violence Project is asking residents and businesses located in high visibility areas throughout Hancock and Washington counties to display signs during the month of October to help create more awareness about domestic violence.

“These bold and colorful signs are easy to display in yards and windows,” stated Susan Jonason, a community engagement associate with NextStep. “We would love to see them sprinkled all over our communities to remind people that “Home Should Be Safe” while providing our website and 24-hour helpline phone number to those in need of our services.”

The yard signs come with wire holders and may be requested by sending an email to [email protected].

NextStep offers services to all residents of Hancock and Washington counties, whether they are impacted by domestic abuse directly or are concerned about a friend, neighbor, coworker or family member. Its mission is to assist people affected by abuse (and those who care about them), and to foster a culture in which abuse ceases to exist.