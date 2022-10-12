Oceanarium to welcome visitors in October

BAR HARBOR — After lying dormant for four years, the Mount Desert Oceanarium will once again open its doors to the public for a limited time this month.

Rebranded to include a focus on education, the newly named Mount Desert Oceanarium and Education Center aims to teach visitors about the Gulf of Maine and its marine ecosystem and ocean ecology.

Over the last year, new owners have worked to reopen the space, and while it is nowhere near the ultimate reimagined attraction that they aim to bring, it is in good enough shape to welcome the public for a one-month, soft opening that is free of charge (although donations are welcome).

“We’re not quite there, so we feel like we can’t charge yet,” said executive director Jeff Cumming. But, he said, the feedback from the public is appreciated as he and the non-profit’s board of directors continue to move forward with renovations and the creation of new exhibits.

Currently there are two buildings open to the public and two spaces being reimagined on the 19-acre property. When visitors first enter the property, they will do so through a water-themed gift shop that includes everything from jewelry and books (Ruth Moore and Earl Brechlin titles available) to cards and puzzles.

A second building contains a working lobster boat exhibit (on dry land) where you can test your ability to haul a trap. Also inside is a series of aquatic displays that highlight local marine life such as lobsters, lumpfish and sea urchins, plus a 650-gallon touch tank fed from a state-of-the-art water support system.

A building that once housed a large lobster hatchery is in the process of becoming a museum (to open next summer) and will house a 28-foot humpback whale skeleton named Piccolina on loan from College of the Atlantic. Later in the process, a lobster hatchery exhibit will return, but on a smaller scale.

The property also contains a large, outdoor cement tank for which the owners are exploring options for use. “That is likely a few years away,” said Cumming.

The Oceanarium will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m. throughout the remainder of October. For more information, visit the Mount Desert Oceanarium page on Facebook, where updates to the opening schedule will be posted.