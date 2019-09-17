Ocean plastics are talk topic

MOUNT DESERT — The Great Harbor Maritime Museum will host a program highlighting the problem of plastic in the ocean on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4-5:15 p.m.

Carey Donovan, an occasional docent at the museum and an active member of the Zero Waste Group with A Climate to Thrive, will show a couple of short videos about plastic in the ocean and lead a discussion about the problem of plastic waste and what can be done to alleviate it.

She will talk about what has already been done on Mount Desert Island, what her group hopes to do in the future and what individuals and households can do in their own lives to reduce plastic waste.

Contact 276-5262