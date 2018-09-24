O’Byrne to head Housing Trust

BAR HARBOR — Marla O’Byrne, a founding board member of Island Housing Trust (IHT), has been named the organization’s new executive director, effective Sept. 24.

She will succeed Alison Beane, who announced earlier this month that she is leaving to pursue another opportunity.

O’Byrne has worked with Maine nonprofit organizations for more than 30 years. She has served as president and CEO of Friends of Acadia and as senior vice president of Maine Farmland Trust. Most recently she has provided development, strategic planning and project management services for several nonprofits in the Downeast region.

“This is a great time for someone of Marla’s abilities to take on the leadership of Island Housing Trust,” said board President Deedie Bouscaren.

“With her extensive background in fundraising, knowledge of MDI’s housing challenges, nonprofit leadership experience and her love of MDI, Marla possesses the skills to take IHT to the next level.”

Formed in 2001, IHT works to create affordable year-round housing for median income families.