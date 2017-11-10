Obsolete electric car charger to be replaced

MOUNT DESERT — The town is having a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station installed at the Northeast Harbor Marina, replacing one that was installed in August but turned out to be obsolete, according to Public Works Director Tony Smith.

The town purchased the original, single-vehicle charging station from power company Emera Maine for $100. A public works crew built a concrete base for it and installed a conduit for wires, and an electrical contractor set it on the base and connected the wires.

Then, Smith said, it was discovered that the charging station’s operating system was “old technology.”

“ChargePoint, the company we have been working with that will monitor, troubleshoot and provide overall assistance to us for the operation and maintenance of the system, told us they cannot communicate electronically with it,” Smith said in a memo to Town Manger Durlin Lunt.

He said the charging station’s operating system could have been replaced with an up-to-date version for just over $3,000. Instead, the town paid ChargePoint $3,000 for a new charging station that can accommodate two vehicles at the same time.

“We are working with a local electrical contractor to get it installed and operational,” Smith said.

It will be located near the Yachtsman’s Building at the marina.