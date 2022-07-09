NYC’s surprising connection to NEH 

MOUNT DESERT — All of the following institutions have a connection to Northeast Harbor, and it’s the same connection.

The United Nations, Brooklyn Museum, Carnegie Hall Corporation, Central Park Conservancy, Historic Hudson Valley, Maine Community Foundation, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Public Library, College of the Atlantic, New York Zoological Society, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Yes, all these institutions and more hold shares in the Asti-Kim Corporation, which owns the Asticou Inn.

A.C. Savage built the Asticou at the head of the harbor in 1883, and members of the Savage family owned it until 1965, when ownership passed to the Asti-Kim Corporation. The corporation was formed by a group of local businesspeople and summer residents.

The list of shareholders was included as part of the Asticou’s applications last month for renewal of its state liquor license and town of Mount Desert special amusement permit. A total of 75 individuals, institutions and organizations own 4,686 voting shares.

Holding the most shares, 650, is Asti-Kim President James McCabe. The estate of Daniel Kimball has 333 shares, and Kimball’s sister, Nancy Kimball Ho, has 332.

They jointly owned the Kimball Shop on Main Street in Northeast Harbor; she is now the sole owner. Daniel Kimball became general manager of the Asticou Inn in the 1980s.

Maine Coast Heritage Trust holds 200 Asti-Kim shares. The Diocese of Portland has 175.

Holding one share each are the United Nations, (New York) City Parks Foundation, College of the Atlantic and Maine Community Foundation. One share is 0.02 percent ownership.