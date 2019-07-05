Nurses honored

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has announced the four winners of its 2019 Ursula E.J. Lee Award for Nursing Excellence: Melanie Clauson, R.N.; Joyce MacIntosh, R.N.; Sarah McEachern, R.N.; and Kristin McKee, R.N.

Established this year by Bar Harbor resident Dr. Leung Lee in memory of his wife, the Ursula E.J. Lee Award for Nursing Excellence honors the compassionate, loving care Lee received from her nurses at MDI Hospital. The award will be given to four nurses each year who demonstrate clinical excellence and a commitment to compassionate care in their nursing practice.

Candidates were nominated by their peers based on excellence in six categories: compassionate care, clinical practice, advocacy, leadership, change agent and mentorship. A panel of judges comprised of hospital peers was charged with the difficult task of selecting just four winners. Award winners were each presented with a framed certificate and a $500 gift made possible by the generosity of the Lee family.