Nursery school honored for fostering healthy habits

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Nursery School is among those recognized as a Site of Distinction in Healthy Acadia’s Let’s Go 5210 program, which fosters healthy lifestyle habits among the children they serve.

The program provides participating sites with toolkits, online resources and technical assistance to help them support increased physical activity and healthy eating for the children and families they serve. Healthy Acadia and participating sites promote the Let’s Go 5210 daily message: five or more fruits and vegetables, two hours or less of recreational screen time, one hour or more of more of physical activity and zero sugar-sweetened beverages.

Mount Desert Nursery School was joined in the list of childcare centers at the gold level by the Downeast Family YMCA Early Learning Center in Ellsworth.

Bronze level childcare centers include Bucksport Early Care and Education, Deer Isle-Stonington Early Care and Education, Ellsworth Elementary and Middle School Pre-K Head Start, Ellsworth Early Care and Education, Mt. View Early Care and Education and Schoodic Peninsula Pre-K Head Start.

Two Smarter Lunchrooms were recognized: Ellsworth public schools’ cafeterias at the gold level and the Airline Community School at the bronze level.

Let’s Go 5210 is a childhood obesity prevention program developed in 2006 through the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center and implemented in partnership with MaineHealth. The program incorporates evidence-based strategies for preventing obesity with a focus on the importance of establishing healthy habits beginning in childhood.

For more information about the program in Hancock County, contact Julie Daigle at [email protected] for schools and out-of-school programs, or Katie Freedman at 667-7171 or [email protected] for childcare centers. In Washington County, contact Georgie Kendall at 255-3741 or [email protected].