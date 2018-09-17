Numbers solid for new seasonal air carrier

TRENTON — Florida-based Silver Airways’ first summer as the seasonal air carrier for the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport was a success, according to Airport Manager Brad Madeira.

Silver Airways replaced PenAir effective July 1. The airline, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, ran twice daily flights from Bar Harbor to Boston.

“In July, Silver Airways reported carrying a total of 2,686 total passengers during that month, which is more than was carried during any of the previous six July’s when PenAir was operating here,” Madeira said.

Madeira said PenAir reported carrying 2,569 passengers in July 2017 — 117 less than Silver.

“In the six years that PenAir operated here, the only other time that they posted July numbers nearly that high was in 2013 when they carried 2,615 passengers,” the manager said.

“It is quite impressive that in their very first season here with very little lead time for marketing ahead of the service, that they were able to post such impressive numbers,” Madeira said. “I don’t have the official August numbers yet, but I understand that they were excellent as well.”

Part of Silver’s appeal is the carrier’s code sharing agreement with Jet Blue.

The code sharing allows Bar Harbor customers to purchase their entire itinerary in one place: www.jetblue.com.

Madeira said he also was impressed with Silver’s completion factor for flights.

Out of 278 flights, there were only three cancellations, which were all due to weather, Madeira said.

“That is a 98.92% completion factor, which is terrific.”

“Silver Airways provided extremely reliable service to our community this summer with very affordable prices, and we are looking forward to having them back next year and beyond,” Madeira said.