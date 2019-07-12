Notebook reopens

MOUNT DESERT — The Naturalist’s Notebook Exploratorium-shop-learning experience in Seal Harbor launched its 10th season on July 1.

The Notebook is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (except July 4 and Labor Day) from July 1 through mid-October.

In a press release announcing the opening, owner Craig Neff paid tribute to his co-founder, who passed away late last year at age 57.

“We hope that our 10th season will be as fun, interactive and enlightening as the previous nine,” he said. “It will be a celebration of the life and creative genius of Notebook co-founder Pamelia Markwood Neff (also known as Pammie). Her passion for nature, science, learning and protecting other species and the environment was extraordinary, as was her vision and enthusiasm. There would never have been a Naturalist’s Notebook without her.”

Contact 801-2777.