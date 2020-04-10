Nor’easter knocks power out across Hancock County

BAR HARBOR — Some 16,000 Emera Maine customers remained without electricity Friday morning after driving wet snow and wind gusts over 40 miles per hour knocked out power overnight throughout Hancock County.

Emera Maine spokeswoman Judy Long reported Friday that “Ellsworth, Deer Isle, Gouldsboro and Stonington are among the hardest-hit towns” in Hancock County. “Our crews are assessing damage and addressing hundreds of reports of lines down Friday morning, particularly in Penobscot and Hancock counties. As public safety issues are addressed, we are also focused on restoring transmission infrastructure that is the backbone of the electrical system.”

Long said Emera Maine crews will be working into the weekend to restore power. Once damage has been assessed, she said, more specific restoration times will become available.