Noonan to step down

BAR HARBOR — Town Councilor Judie Noonan announced Tuesday she will be resigning from her council seat on Oct. 31. She told fellow councilors she is moving away.

The council will discuss the process of filling the vacant seat at the next council meeting on Aug. 20.

According to longtime councilor Gary Friedmann, council seats are not often vacated before the term expires. “The last time this happened was before I was on council,” he said.

“I’ve been researching what previous councils have done,” Friedmann said, “and they’ve done some things well, and other [things] not so well. So I think it would be really good to have that discussion.”