Nomination papers available

TREMONT — This Friday, those interested in putting their name in for election to one of three boards with open seats will be able to do so.

Nomination papers for open seats on the Tremont School Committee, Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees and the Board of Selectmen will be available at the town office on Jan. 31.

On the School Committee, seats occupied by Roger St. Amand and Jessica Stewart will be open at the end of the fiscal year. Seats occupied by Howard ‘Howdy’ Goodwin and McKenzie Jewett on the Board of Selectmen will be open at the end of June. David Campbell’s seat on the High School Board of Trustees will be open in June as well.

The deadline for those submitting nomination papers is March 12 at 3 p.m.