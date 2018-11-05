Noise from lobster buyer

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen approved a consent agreement with a local company to address a code violation, with one additional request.

Members of the board of selectmen agreed to offer a consent agreement to MDI Lobster Company on Clark Point Road as long as they present a plan for their business to the town’s planning board as soon as possible.

Several businesses and residents on the road complained to town officials about noise from a generator powering a refrigerated trailer at the business.