No-parking request fails to come to a vote

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An attempt by Seawall Road residents in the vicinity of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster to restrict parking along the roadside by their homes was again met with resistance from a majority of the local select board.

Eleven residents representing nine properties from 374 Seawall Road to 520 Seawall Road signed and submitted a petition to the town office last week asking the board to reconsider a June 28 move by the board that resulted in no action being taken on parking in that area. This is the third time that parking along the less-than-half-mile stretch has come before the board, and each time the board has declined to take action on the matter.

When asked, many of the Seawall Road residents who signed the petition and were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting said that this year the overall parking situation had improved compared to the year before, but expressed worries about next year.

The issue once again brought up the town’s ethics standards. Upon a reading of the agenda item, board member Jim Vallette recused himself from the conversation, stating that he owns property in the vicinity. The board chair, as well as residents in attendance, asked member George Jellison to recuse himself from the conversation based on a familial conflict of interest. Jellison’s sister is one of the petition signers and has been one of the most vocal residents working to eliminate parking near her property.

Jellison refused and said, “This is a simple safety issue.” However, in September the board voted to enact a conduct policy that, in part, states: “Members with a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest are required to disclose it and shall not vote on any matter deemed to be in their financial interest, personal interest or in direct benefit to the board member.”

Board chair Carolyn Ball said she was “concerned” that Jellison did not feel he should recuse himself, but did not force the issue, allowing him to remain as part of the conversation. She also said she was concerned about limiting parking in the area because it affects one business specifically. “The question is how to balance safety with a person’s individual business,” she said.

Member Natasha Johnson said she felt that the board’s June decision to not even vote to limit parking should be the end of the discussion.

Jellison then moved to table the discussion to the next meeting, but the motion did not received a second and therefore could not advance.

“We have decided not to vote on this,” Ball told the Seawall Road residents.

Speaking in her defense, Charlotte Gill, owner of the lobster pound, said that “in 64 years, there has never been a single accident” along that stretch of road.