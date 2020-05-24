No MMA training cruises this summer 

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy announced Friday that its summer training cruises will be canceled.

“After examining possible options and alternatives due to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as available support for traditional summer cruising season aboard the training ship State of Maine and the schooner Bowdoin, we have determined that we just cannot safely take either vessel to sea this summer,” President William Brennan said in a video announcement.

“We understand and share your disappointment, but the safety of everyone involved with these cruises is our highest priority.”

The academy is working on alternative plans for students who need credit from the cruises in order to graduate, and adjusting prerequisites for classes and summer work study programs.

In-person classes are expected to resume at the Castine campus in the fall, Acting Provost and Academic Dean Mark Coté said, “with the understanding that we cannot yet predict the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maine in August and September.”

The officials thanked the students, faculty and staff for their patience with all the changes this year.

“Together, we have met this disruption in our lives with flexibility, with resilience and with the grit that typifies Mariners,” Brennan said.