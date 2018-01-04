No decision in manager search

By Taylor Bigler Mace

TREMONT — Selectmen here went into executive session to discuss the town manager search Tuesday but have not yet made a decision on a new hire.

The Board of Selectmen will hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. to continue deliberation on the candidates. A portion of that meeting also will be held in executive session.

Twenty-eight candidates sent in applications for the position, which comes with an annual salary of about $85,000. In mid-November, selectmen announced that they had narrowed the field down to six candidates who were interviewed later that month.

Discussion of applicants is reserved for executive session in accordance with state law because personnel matters could reasonably be expected to violate applicants’ right to privacy.

Outgoing manager Dana Reed announced last August that he would step down as town manager effective Dec. 1, 2017, after three years on the job. He previously served as the town manager of Bar Harbor from 1986 to 2014.

Much of the open meeting Tuesday focused on a report by accountant James Wadman of Ellsworth, who presented the town with the most recent fiscal year audit, which ended on June 30, 2017.

The certified public accountant gave the town an “unmodified” or “clean” opinion, meaning the town is compliant with all standards.

Wadman reported that the town has $375,728 in unassigned fund balance, or surplus, which is 6.5 percent of the town’s total annual expenditures.

“You’ve been growing your unassigned fund balance to the tune of about $100,000 each year,” Wadman said. “It’s really pulling you in the direction you want to be. It was roughly half that two years ago.”

The Maine Municipal Association (MMA) recommends that towns maintain a surplus between 10 and 12 percent of its expenditures.

“You’re definitely heading in the right direction towards building some surplus,” said Wadman.