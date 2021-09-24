No charges to be filed in crash that killed deputy

TRENTON — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross was picking up debris from Route 3 following an earlier accident when he was struck by a small pickup truck at approximately 5:15 a.m. Thursday, according to state police. He died of his injuries at the scene.

“The operator of the pickup truck has been fully cooperating with the investigation,” according to a Sept. 24 statement from Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. “No charges are expected to be filed at this time.”

Gross, 44, had been called to the scene of the crash near the Ellsworth-Trenton line at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sept. 23. The driver of the crashed vehicle fled the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival, according to police. Gross parked his cruiser in the westbound breakdown lane with his emergency lights activated to investigate the crash.

“Deputy Gross exited his vehicle wearing a high-visibility traffic vest and was picking up debris from the road when at approximately 5:15 a.m. he was struck from behind by a small pickup truck,” according to Moss.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Deputy Gross and the men and women of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as they navigate this unexpected and difficult loss,” according to the statement.