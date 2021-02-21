NextStep provides resources to prevent teen dating violence 

ELLSWORTH – Because statistics show that one in three high school students has been or will be in a relationship with someone who uses power and control against them, NextStep Domestic Violence Project is sending toolkits to schools throughout Hancock and Washington counties. The toolkits provide resources that help to identify and prevent teen dating violence and lend support to those who are impacted by it. They include everything from recommended websites and reading lists to downloadable graphics and helpful information.

“Teens are especially vulnerable,” said NextStep Associate Director Kelly Brown. “Combine this with spending more time in isolation and socializing on the internet, and they may find they are suddenly in situations that can negatively impact their well-being. The toolkits provide resources for educators, mentors, parents and teens. We want everyone, including teens, to know that help is always available. This includes NextStep’s 24–hour helpline where there is always someone to talk with who understands and can help.”

“Additionally, we are available to make presentations to schools and groups,” said Cheyenne Bauman-Robinson, prevention and education advocate. “Although we are not currently visiting schools to present to students in person, we have developed ways to engage students with free live programming online, using whatever social platforms classes and groups are using. We can cater the presentation for the age group and schedule.”

Downloadable teen dating toolkits and resources can be found at nextstepdvproject.org/teen-dating.

To arrange for a free online virtual presentation, contact Bauman-Robinson at [email protected].