Monday - Aug 24, 2020

Next hospital town hall set 

August 23, 2020 by on News

BAR HARBOR — Dr. Jonathan Epstein, executive vice dean and chief scientific officer of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will speak at the next virtual Town Hall hosted by Mount Desert Island Hospital, set for Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 3-4 p.m. 

Epstein will be joined by Dr. J.R. Krevans and hospital President Arthur Blankto to discuss the latest research related to COVID-19. 

The Zoom event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. See registration link on the MDI Hospital Facebook event page. 

Liz Graves

Liz Graves

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Liz is an award-winning journalist who has been with the Islander since 2013. She grew up in California and came to Maine as a schooner sailor. [email protected]
Liz Graves

Latest posts by Liz Graves (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *