Next hospital town hall set 

BAR HARBOR — Dr. Jonathan Epstein, executive vice dean and chief scientific officer of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will speak at the next virtual Town Hall hosted by Mount Desert Island Hospital, set for Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 3-4 p.m.

Epstein will be joined by Dr. J.R. Krevans and hospital President Arthur Blankto to discuss the latest research related to COVID-19.

The Zoom event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. See registration link on the MDI Hospital Facebook event page.