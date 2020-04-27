News from Tremont

Cracked stringers replaced

TREMONT–During reconstruction of the town wharf in Bernard, contractor Charles Bradley, Inc. replaced several cracked stringers not in the original plans with approval from the town manager, town engineer and board of selectmen chair. A $5,900 change order to the original contract was approved by selectmen at their Tuesday night meeting. The cracked stringers were found before installation of the new portion of the wharf. They were replaced while the construction crew could get to them.

New Backhoe

TREMONT–Public works will soon have a new piece of equipment to help them with upkeep around town.

Selectmen approved the purchase of a Case 580N backhoe from Beauregard Equipment for $98,900 at their meeting on Tuesday night via Zoom. Bids came in from three different companies for both backhoes and excavators. After discussing the merits of the machinery, selectmen went with the mid-range bid.

Selectmen Kevin Buck, Jamie Thurlow and Howdy Goodwin all stated they thought a backhoe would be more useful to the town than an excavator.