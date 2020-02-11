Newell to lead Abbe Museum

BAR HARBOR — Christopher Newell, a museum educator and member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township, has been named the next leader of the Abbe Museum. He is the son of Wayne Newell, who has supported the Abbe for many years as a singer and educator.

The museum’s Board of Trustees announced today that Newell will serve as executive director and senior partner with Wabanaki Nations. The search committee, co-chaired by museum trustee Margo Lukens and honorary trustee Darren Ranco, Penobscot, has a representative from each of the Wabanaki communities in Maine.

The new title for the position is intended to signify that “this work is done in collaboration and partnership,” Julia Gray, the museum’s interim director, told the Islander in December.

Newell has served since 2015 as Education Supervisor for the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center in Ledyard, Conn. He and his colleagues there also founded the Akomawt Educational Initiative to provide Native history lessons to public schools.

He has appeared in feature films and was senior advisor on the documentary “Dawnland,” which received an Emmy in 2019 for outstanding research. The film chronicles the Maine-Wabanaki State Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which examined decades of mistreatment of Maine Indians by child welfare agencies in Maine.

“The opportunity to join the Abbe in this capacity is a dream come true in many ways,” Newell said in a statement. “My love of education and the value of museums in that work combine for me to create a life mission using those tools to change lives positively, and I bring that value with me.

I have a lifelong connection to the Abbe Museum, in particular. I feel a lot of pride in continuing the tradition of my father,” he continued. “Annual trips with him to sing and educate at the museum gave me extremely fond and exciting childhood memories of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.”

Newell succeeds Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, who led the museum from 2009-2019 and headed up new efforts including the Abbe Museum Indian Market and the Museum Decolonization initiative.