Friday - Jul 24, 2020

New year, familiar faces 

July 23, 2020 by on News

BAR HARBOR — Jeff Dobbs and Matt Hochman were reelected chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, of the Bar Harbor Town Council Tuesday at the first meeting of the new council term following last week’s election. 

The council also appointed members of town boards and committees for the year. On the Planning Board, Millard Dority will replace John Fitzpatrick and current member Joe Cough was appointed to another term. 

Anna Durand was appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Appeals, replacing Kay Stevens-Rosa. Current member Robert Webber was appointed to another term. 

