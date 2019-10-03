New tool aids CG in shallow-water rescue

BAR HARBOR — Two kayakers, using the last three percent of a cell phone battery, contacted the U.S. Coast Guard for a mid-day rescue on Saturday.

“Not many people have the station number in their phone,” said Boston-based Petty Officer Nicole Groll. “That is super unique.”

Stranded on Thomas Island in Mount Desert Narrows, the kayakers from Plymouth, Mass. were out in a tandem kayak. As they attempted to get back in the water, the winds kept pushing them back onto the island, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Garcia, who was part of the rescue.

A crew of five Coast Guard members responded on their 47-foot rescue boat and brought along a new 10-foot inflatable skiff specific for shallow water rescues.

Using the new skiff, two crew members were able to retrieve the kayakers, maxing out the small boat’s capacity at four passengers.

Recently purchased by Sector Northern New England, the Southwest Harbor and Boothbay Harbor stations each have one of the 10-foot rescue skiffs with a 5-horsepower outboard motor.

“It’s kind of a pilot program to see how well it works,” Chief Petty Officer Kevin Kramer said Wednesday from the Southwest Harbor station.

He explained that in the last few years, members of the Coast Guard have responded to incidents where people have fallen off rocks into the water in Acadia National Park.

Those areas are often too shallow and rocky for the motor life boat to enter. Shallow water rescues required a crewmember be secured to the rescue boat with a line and swim to the person in an emergency situation, or rescuers have relied on partnerships with local agencies who have smaller vessels.

The new, smaller boat will also be useful in situations where someone needs to be evacuated from an outer island for medical reasons, Kramer said. “Overall it’s going to improve our effectiveness.”

“This is a great way to keep everyone safe and dry,” said Groll.