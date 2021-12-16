New teachers’ contract ratified

BAR HARBOR — The school committees in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System towns and the MDI Education Association, the teachers union, all ratified a new three-year contract for teachers on Wednesday.

It is retroactive to Sept. 1.

The new contract provides teachers with a 3.77 percent salary increase this year, a 5.85 percent raise next year and a 6.39 percent raise the following year. That is an aggregate salary increase of 16.01 percent over the three years of the contract. It represents a compromise between the union’s most recent proposed increase of 17 percent and the school board’s offer of 15 percent.

The schools will continue to pay 82 percent of teachers’ health insurance premiums.

Jessica Stewart, chair of the school system board, said the board felt the salary increases contained in the new contract are “both right and necessary in order to retain and attract the excellent teachers that are the keystone of this great school district.”

The contract covers teachers, guidance counselors and librarians in the five MDI and Trenton elementary schools and MDI High School.