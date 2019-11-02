KITTERY — Hamilton Marine pas announced plans to open its sixth marine store location in Kittery, Maine. The location is the former site of Jackson’s Hardware and Marine store, whose owners recently retired.

“With 100-plus years of business in a location rich in history, we are inheriting a loyal customer base,” said Hamilton COO Andrew Blanchard.

“We hope to continue to provide a high level of service to their loyal customers.”

Wayne Hamilton, the company’s owner, grew up in Searsport. He lobstered before opening his first “store” in his Searsport garage in 1977 selling commercial fishing supplies. Shortly afterward he moved to Route 1 and was joined by his (late) wife, Loraine and her siblings.

“We’re still family owned and operated” said Hamilton, “and try to keep a family feel to the place even though we now have over 150 employees.”

Hamilton Marine Inc. has locations in Searsport, Portland, Rockland, Southwest Harbor and Jonesport.