New Somes Sound pier approved 

MOUNT DESERT — The Planning Board last Wednesday approved construction of a private pier on Broad Cove on the western side of Somes Sound.

It will be an 80-foot permanent pier with a 40-foot seasonal ramp and 24-foot seasonal float.

The owner of the property, at 50 Broad Cove Road, is listed with the town as Inner Point Trust, C/O Martha Sieniewicz.

Project engineer Andrew McCullough told the Planning Board that the proposed construction has received permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that the Maine Department of Marine Resources has registered no objections.

There are already three private piers in the cove.

Planning Board Chairman Bill Hanley said one of the concerns he has heard about the project is the proximity of the proposed pier to the piers on either side of it.

McCullough said his measurements show that “the end of the proposed float for the Sieniewiczs will be 150 feet from the nearest float at the end.

“We selected the site very close to centered on the property so that we were away from the abutters as much as possible.”