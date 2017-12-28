New scoreboard gifted

MOUNT DESERT — The decrepit old scoreboard in the gym at Mount Desert Elementary School will be replaced with a new one to be purchased with funds provided by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

The school committee voted Dec. 20 to authorize the purchase and installation.

The price quote the school has gotten for a new scoreboard from a company in Massachusetts is $2,830, plus $475 for shipping. The estimated cost of wiring the scoreboard is $1,471.

Principal Gloria Delsandro said there is money in the school’s maintenance budget to cover the wiring cost.

She said the old scoreboard needs to be replaced because “it’s unreliable; it needs to be fixed all the time.”

She and members of the school committee have wondered whether it might have some sentimental value to former students or others in the community. But Barry Stratton, who taught physical education and coached sports teams at the school for 13 years before retiring three years ago, said he doubts anyone has any emotional attachment to the scoreboard.

“It’s certainly nothing special,” he said. “They don’t have to worry that they’re taking down something that someone donated or anything like that. There’s no reason not to take it down.”

Stratton said the scoreboard is probably close to 25 years old.

“They’ve certainly gotten plenty of bang for their bucks,” he said.

School officials haven’t decided what to do with the old scoreboard once the new one is installed. Delsandro said she would discuss that with the school committee at their January meeting.

A couple of possibilities, she said, are auctioning off the scoreboard or holding a raffle, perhaps at town meeting in May. Assuming that anyone wants to buy it, Delsandro said the proceeds might be donated to the school’s sports boosters program or used to help offset the cost of wiring the new scoreboard.