New restaurants opening; new owners for historic inn

BAR HARBOR — Two new restaurants and a fine arts and gifts shop are opening this month, and a historic downtown inn has new owners.

Local artist Kelly Mitchell, who has sold her seaglass candles online and in other local shops for many years, is now opening a shop of her own at 47 Rodick Street. Mitchell’s shop, Inspirations of Eden, is already open while she puts it together, with a grand opening planned for next week.

Featuring her own and others’ artwork, she said, “the main goal of the store is to have mostly unique items that aren’t available in any other shops.”

This includes handmade seaglass candles, seaglass jewelry, suncatchers, and lamps decorated with seaglass and things found on the beach. Related to the nautical theme, the shop will sell tickets for trips on the Margaret Todd and Bar Harbor Ferry to Schoodic.

The shop also features wooden toy cars, dyed scarves, and other crafts made by the Students with Unique learning Needs (SUN) Program at Mount Desert Island High School. The proceeds from those crafts go to support the SUN Program, Mitchell said.

The historic Mira Monte Inn at 69 Mount Desert Street is under new ownership this season. Cheryl and Bruce Ueno from California purchased the property last month.

“It’s just been a real dream come true for my husband and I,” said Cheryl Ueno.

The Uenos have studied the history of the inn, set in an 1864 summer cottage. They are inspired by former owner Marian Burns who purchased the property in 1980 and ran it for years while also active in the community. The Uenos have been working with Burns’ grandson Greg, who has been running the inn since she passed away in 2015.

“Sometimes people think that with new owners, things are going to change. We are trying to keep as much of Marian as possible,” said Ueno, noting that they have dedicated a garden to her. Changes will be subtle, and include adding more gardens.

“Our goal is to have a vegetable garden in the back and have some farm-to-table for breakfast,” said Ueno, as well as a new Japanese garden.

Lunch Bar Harbor at 8 Mount Desert Street will open next week, said owner Aaron Porter. The downtown restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch. The menu will include paninis, soups, and chowders. One specialty, Porter said, will be Italian sandwiches made on rustic flat Italian bread.

Breakfast selections will include hummus toast and cream cheese bagels with salmon or avocado, as well as breakfast sandwiches.

Porter has 15 seasons of restaurant experience in Bar Harbor. He managed Bar Harbor Beer Works, and also worked at Cherrystones.

Also opening next week at 8 Main Street is Hanna’s Lobster Cart and Café. Owner Hanna Lin said the café will serve lobster rolls from an indoor pop-up lobster cart for a “reasonably priced meal” on the go. In addition to lobster rolls, lunch items will include corn chowder, hot dogs, and chili at a casual stand-up counter. Deserts will feature ice cream, whoopie pies and blueberry pie.

“We have the best that Maine carries,” Lin said.

The seasonal café will also be open mornings, serving coffee and muffins. Cards will also be available for purchase and the staff can mail them.