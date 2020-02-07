New public works head a problem solver

BAR HARBOR — Bethany Leavitt became a civil engineer because she liked the idea “of applying math and science to solve complex problems,” she said.

There are plenty of those in her new job. The Ellsworth native began work Dec. 30 as public works director for the town of Bar Harbor. She succeeds Chip Reeves, who served in the role for more than 22 years.

It’s her first public sector job, though she has worked closely with local governments her whole career as a project manager for engineering firms. The most recent was Jacobs Engineering, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Dallas with offices all over the country and world.

Leavitt graduated from Ellsworth High School, where a science teacher encouraged her to consider civil engineering. In college and graduate school at the University of Maine, she focused on the environmental branch of the field, which led her to water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Bar Harbor’s public works department has about 30 employees and includes the Highway Division, Water Division and Wastewater Division and Solid Waste and Recycling Division. Operations in each division are led by superintendents Rich Jamison, Jeff Van Trump and Ronald Graves.

Leavitt’s job is to coordinate projects between those divisions and supervise overall planning and budgets to fulfill the department’s mission and the town council’s goals.

“Bar Harbor’s pretty lucky in the way the public works department is organized,” she said. Having highway, water, wastewater and solid waste in a single town department makes it easier to “leverage multiple projects and priorities to gain the most value for the public users.” The classic example is that if a water main, sewer main, catch basin, sidewalk or road needs repair or replacement, it’s best to do them at the same time while the road is torn up.

The department is a 24/7 operation, she notes, and is set up to deal with emergencies such as water main breaks whenever they happen. “We don’t have a lot of redundancy in the pipe network,” she said, so repairing a break or leak usually means shutting water off for some users.

Leavitt said she’s proud that the proposed department budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 maintains the five-year average. “I think people appreciate that costs don’t fluctuate wildly,” she said.

“Public works employees take immense pride in the work they do, and it is evident with the way they care for the infrastructure the public has entrusted in their hands.”