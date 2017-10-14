New priest in Hulls Cove

BAR HARBOR — Four Mount Desert Island Episcopal churches entered a partnership to share resources in early August. This process was spearheaded by area Episcopal priests, including the Rev. John Allison, the new priest at Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove.

Allison moved to Bar Harbor two years ago, when his wife, the Rev. Kathleen Killian, took a position serving both St. John’s in Southwest Harbor and St. Saviour’s in Bar Harbor alongside the Rev. Tim Fleck.

“I didn’t have a ministerial position of any sort,” Allison said. “I wasn’t ordained at that point either.”

Allison was previously a chaplain in New York City. He pursued the opportunity to become a deacon upon moving to Maine.

He was ordained a deacon in June 2016 and served that year at St. Mary’s in Northeast Harbor. The Rev. Jane Kornman is the priest there.

In Feb. 2017, he was ordained priest, and he started at Church of Our Father in August.

The new cross-church partnership coincided with the beginning of his tenure.

“We’re sharing some resources, some financial and some personnel,” Allison said. “There’s some crossover in education.”

They are also rotating preaching; Priests at all the churches except St. Mary’s change parishes on the second Sunday of every month.

“There are four Episcopal churches on the island, which is a lot of churches for such a small area,” Allison said. “It gives the parishes a chance to get to know us and the clergy to get to know the other congregations.”

On months that have five Sundays, all four of the churches have a common worship service. The first will be on Oct. 29 at Church of Our Father.

Allison said with the churches working together more closely, he’s noticing more participation in events.

“There’s been more crossover in people coming to midweek opportunities,” Allison said. “It strengthens our common goals together.”