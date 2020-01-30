New planning board member

TREMONT — With two seats open on the Planning Board, selectmen were eager to appoint someone at their Tuesday meeting.

Mike Mansolilli motioned to appoint Brett Witham, an attorney who works for Jackson Laboratory and lives in Bass Harbor. All four selectmen present voted in favor of the appointment. Selectman Howard ‘Howdy’ Goodwin was absent from the meeting.

Witham was appointed to fill a seat left vacant by Susan Snyder at the end of 2019. His appointment on the board is until the term ends on June 30, 2021.

Selectmen also accepted the resignation letter from planning board member Linda Graham at the Tuesday night meeting. Graham’s term expires in 2024.