SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen approved the appointment of Michael S. Levesque to the town’s planning board on Tuesday.

Levesque will serve the remainder of a 5-year term that is in effect until June 2024.

There is still one open seat on the board. Selectmen received applications from three other people. Since none of the other applicants attended to the meeting, Levesque was appointed and the other three will vie for the remaining seat.