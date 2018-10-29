New patrol boat joins Marine Patrol fleet

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Maine Marine Patrol launched the newest asset in its fleet Oct. 10 at the South Portland Coast Guard facility, where it will be stationed.

Powered by twin 350 horsepower motors and capable of speeds more than 50 knots, the Impact is designed for fisheries and recreational boating enforcement, and maritime security.

The boat, built by Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, was purchased with a grant of $59,915 from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund and a grant of $241,305 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Port Security Grant Program.

“Over the past 20 years Maine Marine Patrol has been fortunate to have had several vessel-purchases as well as training and other gear assets supported by the Port Security Grant program,” said Marine Patrol Colonel Jon Cornish.

“There is no question that without this financial support we could not effectively provide the level of security coverage up and down the coast that we are able to today,” said Cornish.

“Portland is an ideal location for this asset as it represents one of the busiest ports in New England with a great deal of both commercial fisheries, industrial and recreational activity taking place there,” said Cornish.

“In my mind, the key to the Patrol’s success in getting funding through both funding sources has been partnerships. Partnerships have always and will always play a primary role in the success of any agency or organization.”

This project was funded in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in which proceeds from the sale of a dedicated instant lottery ticket are used to support outdoor recreation and natural resources conservation.

The Marine Patrol’s boat for the Mount Desert Island region is Dirigo II, built at SW Boatworks in Lamoine and launched in 2014 at Abel’s in Mount Desert.