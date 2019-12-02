New outlook for Capt. Kirk

BAR HARBOR — Captain James T. Kirk appeared over the summer in the window of 121 Cottage Street. This is the former McEachern & Hutchins Hardware Store now owned by Ocean Properties, currently headquarters for Acadia Coffee Company.

People may remember Kirk from the window of the Sonogee barn on Eden Street. For years he stood there, watching traffic come and go from the small but seasonally busy town of Bar Harbor. This marked a drastic change of career for a fictional Starfleet captain known to “boldly go where no man has gone before.”

By stardate 2016, too much time in the window left Kirk pale and faded. The Marchegiani family of Pennsylvania donated a new life-sized cardboard cutout of Kirk in time for the 50th anniversary of the TV series Star Trek.

When the Sonogee property sold to Ocean Properties in May 2019, Kirk left the barn window and has been travelling ever since, according to Eben Salvatore, director of operations at Ocean Properties.

“That is the fifth place I put him,” Salvatore said of Kirk’s current location. “Rarely did anyone notice.”

Kirk has attended a Chamber of Commerce board meeting, spent time looking out of window at Annex on Rodick Street while that was under construction. He spent some of the summer watching the harbor from West Street Hotel.

“It’s been nice having him here watching over us,” said Chris Marcial of Acadia Coffee Company. Even though the window is tucked away from the road, “multiple people are asking about it,” Marcial said.

Salvatore expects Kirk’s travels to continue. “He said he’d have some interest in broadening his horizons,” Salvatore said of Kirk. “You never know where he’ll end up. Keep your eyes peeled.”