New look for CruiseMaine

PORTLAND — CruiseMaine, part of the Maine Office of Tourism, has launched a new website designed to inform visitors, the travel industry and the Maine public about the state’s offerings as a cruise ship destination.

“Maine has a lot to offer as a cruise destination, and we are working to make sure the travel industry knows how special our coast is,” said Sarah Flink, executive director of CruiseMaine.

“Since most visitors arriving by ship are visiting Maine for the first time, the cruise tourism season is a great opportunity to show off our beautiful state to thousands of people and entice them to plan another vacation in Maine.”

Cruise tourism to Maine is on the rise. More than 430 port calls are expected statewide this year, compared to 400 last year, according to Flink. This equals approximately 450,000 passenger days in 2019 compared to 400,000 in 2018.

Flink notes that CruiseMaine works with each port city and town individually on promotion based on their unique goals related to cruise ship traffic.

“We recognize that each has different needs and capacities so we work one-on-one with communities large and small to find an appropriate balance,” she said.

CruiseMaine is supported by the Maine Port Authority, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and the Maine Department of Transportation. Members include official ports, coastal communities and businesses.