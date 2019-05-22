New life for West End counter

LOWELL, Mass. — The soda fountain counter that was removed from West End Drug in Bar Harbor when the business closed last year is getting a new life.

It has been installed in Dows Soda Fountain, located in an old mill building in Lowell.

“The baton was passed in good hands,” Jim Lichoulas, who owns the mill building, said of the transfer in an interview with MassLive this week. “We want to honor that and do a good job with it.”

“It’s meant to look sort of timeless and vintage,” said Sarah Lamothe, manager of the soda fountain, said. “Like it’s always been here… I think people really enjoy that they get to partake in the history a little bit.”