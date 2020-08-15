New grant programs  

ELLSWORTH – The Maine Community Foundation has launched the Conservation for All and the Maine Land Protection grant programs to support organizations and projects in Maine dedicated to helping Maine people access and connect to the outdoors.

The Conservation for All grant program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and our land and water. The Maine Land Protection grant program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easement projects. “The Maine outdoors is a uniquely special place, and we believe all of us should feel welcome to enjoy and connect with all it has to offer,” says MaineCF Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl.

Deadline for applications is Oct. 15. Guidelines and applications can be found at mainecf.org. Contact Drummond-Bahl with questions by email at [email protected] or phone (877) 700-6800.

The community foundation will host an information session on Monday, Sept. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Details will be posted at mainecf.org/apply-for-a-grant/available-grants-deadlines/conservation-for-all/.