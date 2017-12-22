New flower shop opens

MOUNT DESERT — Beth Renault started designing flower arrangements for weddings and other special events for relatives, friends and friends of friends more than 20 years ago.

As word of her artistic talents spread, she found herself more and more in demand.

Now she has opened a flower shop in the bright yellow building next to the Kittredge Building in Somesville. Called “Floret,” which means “little flower,” it’s named for Renault’s grandmother, Florette.

Two summers ago, the 123 Main St. café and market in Northeast Harbor began carrying her mixed flower bouquets.

“From that, I started getting calls for individual arrangements and more weddings,” she said. “So, I decided I really wanted to focus on this, to pursue it more.”

She knows that most of her business will be during the summer months.

“But I really wanted to be open in the wintertime too,” she said. “People are really happy when they come in and see something bright and cheery and different.”

In the winter, she gets many of her flowers from a wholesaler in Boston and others from Holland.

“That’s really fun because I can get peonies and lilacs this time of year, and people are excited to see those,” she said.

In the summer, she wants to buy from people who live nearby and grow flowers in a sustainable manner in their own greenhouses or on their own land.

“There are a lot of flower farmers in Maine, and I like the idea of using those flowers whenever possible,” she said.

Renault grows flowers herself, and this year she will be concentrating on dahlias.

“People love dahlias, and they last a long time,” she said.

In addition to flowers, Floret carries items made by local artisans, including jewelry, pottery and knit or crocheted decorations, along with candles, herbal personal care products and distinctive containers for flower arrangements.

Renault said flowers have always been an important part of her life. When she was growing up, her mother always had flowers in the house, and they were an essential part of family celebrations.

“Everyone needs more flowers in their life,” she says on her website, which soon will have a link to Floret’s online store.

A Maine native, Renault has a degree in landscape horticulture from the University of Maine. She has been an estate gardener on Mount Desert Island for 17 years.