New film tells Parish House story

BAR HARBOR — A screening of the documentary “It Takes a Community” will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 at Reel Pizza. The film, by Peter Logue, tells the story of The Parish House, a model of supported housing on Mount Desert Island for young adults with disabilities.

The creation of the Parish House is also the story of Local Solutions, a nonprofit formed by parents and community activists for the purpose of creating inspired housing.

“The film demonstrates the power of community and of the partnerships that made this project possible,” a statement from Local Solutions said, “including St. Saviour’s Church, MDI Housing Authority, Community Housing of Maine, and Volunteers of America Northern New England.”

The film is 25 minutes long and will be followed by a question and answer period. Admission is free, although donations are welcome.

Visit localsolutionsformaine/parish-house.