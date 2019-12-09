BAR HARBOR — Patrick Lessard has been hired as deputy code enforcement officer, according to Town Manager Cornell Knight.

The deputy code enforcement officer is a new position, responsible for ensuring compliance with ordinances and building codes, inspecting plumbing and electrical work and issuing vacation rental permits.

Lessard currently works as inspector with the town’s Wastewater Division. He will begin his new position on Dec. 16.

Katy Rodgers also recently joined the town staff as Deputy Clerk.