New electrical cable laid between Cranberry islands

CRANBERRY ISLES — Versant Power has laid a new undersea electrical cable between Great Cranberry Island and Islesford, replacing one that was installed in 1970 and had been damaged over the years.

According to the Versant website, the old cable had been “severely damaged…due to movement on the rocks caused by waves and tidal action and needed to be replaced to ensure reliable and safe service to islanders.”

Versant said the old mile-and-a-half-long cable had been repaired several times over the years, which provided temporary solutions.

Versant contracted with Marmon Utility-Kerite Cable Services of Seymour, Conn., to lay the cable with Versant’s help.

The company had already laid a new cable between Manset, on Mount Desert Island, and Great Cranberry.

In October, Versant plans to have a new electrical cable laid from Mount Desert Island to Swan’s Island, a distance of 6 miles.

Versant said of both the Cranberry Isles and Swan’s Island cables, “(They) will lie on the seabed and not be buried, which will leave the seabed intact and not disturb marine flora and fauna.

“The new cables will follow approximately along the same path as the existing cables and will also have the same shore landing locations. The cables will be trenched in at both shore landings to avoid exposure and potential damage.”