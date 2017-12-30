New eatery in Northeast Harbor

MOUNT DESERT — It was the Full Belli Deli for a number of years, and for a short time this summer, it was Crudo. Now, the space a half-block off Main Street in Northeast Harbor is the Sea Street Café.

Owned by Douglass “Scamp” Gray, the café is managed by Teresa Clark, who owns the Docksider restaurant just down the street. She described the café’s offerings as “fast, easy and simple.”

The menu includes pizza, burgers and a large selection of fresh-made sandwiches. Clark said her two favorites are steak and cheese, and meatballs. But you won’t find the latter on the menu.

“I only make the meatballs when I can get the ingredients I want,” Clark said.

The Sea Street Café has a few tables and chairs, but Clark said most of her business so far has been take-out.

The café currently is open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clark said the hours likely will be extended in the summer.