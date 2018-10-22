New drysuits for Maine Patrol

ROCKLAND — With a grant of $11,000 from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund and matching funds of $3,352.75 from the Department of Marine Resources, the Maine Marine Patrol has acquired 15 dry suits to be worn in the dangerous on-deck situations that officers often encounter at work.

In 2015, Sergeant Matthew Talbot and Specialist Corrie Roberts received a report of a lobster fishing vessel circling out of control near Owls Head as the operator had become incapacitated. In 3-4 foot seas and 20 knot winds, Sgt. Talbot brought the Patrol Vessel close enough so Specialist Roberts could jump aboard the fishing vessel and gain control. “This high-risk scenario is one in which both officers would have benefited from wearing a dry suit,” said Officer MatthewWyman.

This project was funded in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in which proceeds from the sale of a dedicated instant lottery ticket are used to support outdoor recreation and natural resources conservation.