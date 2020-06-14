New digs for cheesecake co. 

BAR HARBOR — The restaurant building at the corner of Main Street and Stanwood Place, the former Poor Boy’s Gourmet, is the new home of the Bar Harbor Cheesecake Company, a business specializing in cheesecakes, chocolate truffles and wine.

Two of the group that run the company, Eric and Lisa Piersimoni, opened Testimonies Bakery & Café in Avilla, Ind., in 2014, and later invited friends to join them as owners.

In 2017, the group came to Bar Harbor on vacation. They enjoyed it so much that they agreed they wanted to open a business here. The Bar Harbor Cheesecake Company opened at 116 Cottage Street in July of 2019.

“Thank you all for being part of an awesome first season,” a statement on the company website reads. “As we approach the 2020 season, celebrating the Bicentennial year of Maine, we look forward to serving and sharing another season with you all.”

The building is owned by Mount Desert Island Hospital. Because it’s not used for an exempt purpose under the hospital’s nonprofit mission, the hospital pays property taxes on it.