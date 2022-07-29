New county administrator chosen 

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners have chosen a new county administrator: Michael Crooker, who is currently the Winterport town manager.

Interim County Administrator Cornell Knight announced the selection in a press release on July 21.

“The commissioners will be approving a three-year agreement with Mr. Crooker at their meeting on Tuesday, August 2,” Knight said.

Crooker, of Newburgh, replaces former county administrator Scott Adkins. Adkins resigned in June and did not comment on why he was departing other than to say he was grateful for the opportunity he had.

The new administrator has been Winterport town manager since 2018. He has previously worked for the city of Bangor and the town of Glenburn, Knight said.

Crooker has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine.

Crooker will start work on Sept. 1 at an annual salary of $105,000, Knight said.

The commissioners were assisted by Don Gerrish of Eaton Peabody Consulting Group in their search.