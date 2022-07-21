New campground, attractions at Wild Acadia Camping Resort

TRENTON — Wild Acadia Camping Resort in Trenton reopened July 1 with some new attractions and an all-new campground after being closed for renovations last summer.

The resort was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and co-owner James Allen decided to use the closure as an opportunity to plan renovations. The following summer, because the resort would not see normal vacation traffic due to COVID, Allen decided to keep the resort closed and began building the additions to the fun park and campground.

“Closed in 2020 for COVID, we used that time to start planning and engineering this investment,” Allen said. “A little more than a year ago we decided we would build this out and not open because it wasn’t going to be a normal season.”

While closed, the resort added a new campground for guests to stay in and made several additions and improvements to their existing fun park.

The biggest renovation was the construction of a campground in the woods behind the fun park. The new campground has 90 campsites, with about two-thirds of the sites having full hookups for campers and the remainder being tent sites.

The full-hookup campsites, which have power and water, come in smaller spots for pop-up campers and trailers, as well as a section of pull-through sites for larger RVs.

“We owned it for 12 years before we decided to do the campground, but it was always on the backburner,” Allen said.

There is also a new bath house near the section of tent campsites, as well as a laundry room and rec room, and a covered dining pavilion for campers to eat outside. Above the new bath house, there are apartments to house some of the campground staff, and a new pool that is separate from the fun park has been put in for campers.

The fun park already existed before the campground was built but was given an overhaul as well. Some new features were added to the park, and some older existing ones were removed.

“We rearranged some things; the biggest addition is a large wading pool with a play structure with a dumping bucket,” Allen said. “A 45-inch restriction for the waterslide that would weed out the smaller kids, and we didn’t like the fact that we didn’t have much to offer the smallest ones.”

The waterslides are not going anywhere, however, as they continue to be the most popular feature in the park and have been for years.

“The waterslides, they continue to be the biggest draw, but the new spray ground is a close second,” Allen said.

Some of the other features have been removed as more room was needed for the campground as well as the new waterpark features.

“Some things have gone away. We no longer have go-karts; we needed that land for the campsites,” Allen said. “We removed some of the high ropes course. Now things like the climbing wall and the trampoline are near the zipline tower and the low ropes course.”

The mini golf course was not removed but was shortened from a full 18 holes to nine to make room for the separate campers-only pool.

The fun park is open both to guests of the campground and to other visitors who wish to purchase a day pass for the park only, which is $29. There are even reduced-price $13 day passes for parents who need to go with their children into the park but do not want to ride the slides and other features.