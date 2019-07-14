New businesses share space

BAR HARBOR — A new tapas-style bar and a coffee shop serving ethically-sourced coffee opened this spring at the newly renovated 51 Rodick Street, former home of Bar Har-B-Q and Miguel’s. Juice bar Thrive also shares the building, having moved up the street.

Coffee Matter is owned an operated by Cristina Sarriguren, who works during the school year at Conners Emerson as an ed tech.

“I have always worked in this industry; worked in coffee shops,” she said. Opening a shop of her own “was something I really wanted to do. [There were] so many things I really liked about the concept.”

One of those things was serving coffee that is organic, fairly traded, and grown with environmental responsibility. Sarriguren calls this “ethically sourced” coffee.

The shop features coffee from local roasters known for purchasing ethically sourced beans. These include Bucklyn Coffee Roasters in Blue Hill, 44 North Coffee in Deer Isle, Tandem Coffee Roasters in Portland and Acadia Coffee Company in Bar Harbor.

“All these people that we work with, they’re working with farmers,” Sarriguren said, “raising high quality coffee in an environmentally responsible way.”

Pastries come from Mount Dessert Bakery and A Slice of Eden. Organic chocolates from Bixby & Co. in Rockland are available, too.

Sarriguren encourages customers to bring their own mugs, or dine in and use her dishes. Mugs in the shop are made by MDI potter Kreg McCune.

Sarriguren’s husband, Cristobal Marcial, is the head roaster for Acadia Coffee Roasting. He helps out with the business, Sarriguen said, and will be putting in more time when she returns to Conners Emerson in the fall.

Next to Coffee Matter is The Annex, a new business from the owners of Side Street Café, Jena and Jeff Young. “We wanted to create a place that was complementary to Side Street,” Jena Young explained. Side Street is next door at 49 Rodick St.

Young said the Annex is less formal than a restaurant, but “more than just a bar.”

“It’s the kind of place where you can come and go as you please.”

The Annex features cocktails, appetizers, dinners, milkshakes and deserts. “We have a lot of dishes that are easy to share,” she said. The food comes out as it’s ready; not all at once.

The Annex features live music most evenings; a schedule can be found on the business Facebook page.

Sharing the building with Coffee Matter and Thrive has been “really fun,” Young said. “We’re not in competition with each other,” she said. “We’re driving each other’s business.”