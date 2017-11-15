New boss same as old boss, temporarily

TREMONT — Faced with a gap between Town Manager Dana Reed’s last day and his replacement coming on board, selectmen on Monday appointed a familiar face to serve as interim town manager, Reed himself.

Reed, in a Nov. 9 email to Kevin Buck, the chairman of the Board of Selectmen, agreed to accept the appointment. The board approved the move after meeting Monday in executive session.

Reed announced in August that he would retire as of Dec. 1. Selectmen subsequently hired a search firm to help find a replacement. Earlier this month, the board narrowed the list of 28 applicants for the job down to six. Interviews with the six candidates are to be conducted on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Buck acknowledged earlier this month that, realistically, there would be a month to six weeks between Reed leaving and the new town manager starting.

Reed wrote this week in an email that he agreed to stay on temporarily because he has enjoyed working for the town and has had a good relationship with selectmen.

“We are all working toward an orderly transition, so I felt it was my professional duty to make that transition as smooth as possible,” he wrote.

Under the agreement with selectmen, Reed is to be paid $400 for each day he works. He is to be reimbursed $1,718 per month for health insurance and $53.37 per month for his cell phone. Any mileage incurred while using his personal vehicle on town business is to be reimbursed at the rate approved by the Internal Revenue Service.

The agreement is to remain in effect until Jan. 31 unless renewed prior to that date. Either party can terminate the agreement without cause with 14 days written notice.